Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GANX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

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Gain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain’s lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

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