The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $30.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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