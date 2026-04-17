Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 and last traded at GBX 1.68. 9,335,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,787,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53.

Jangada Mines Stock Down 4.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.59.

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Jangada Mines Company Profile

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Jangada Mines Plc is a Brazilian focused mining project development company led by a team with deep industry, financial and in-country experience. Jangada has a dual growth strategy: to advance its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium titanomagnetite (‘VTM’) Project in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast Region of Brazil to production; and to utilise its proven in-country and geological expertise to identify/acquire additional projects that it can rapidly advance to build value for shareholders.

The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.

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