Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,748,800.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total value of $5,748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,434.88. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total value of $5,778,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total value of $5,584,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total value of $5,615,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total value of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $580.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.35. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $607.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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