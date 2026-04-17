Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) CEO Sells $4,060,000.00 in Stock

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $4,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,243,541.36. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikael Opstun Skov also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of Hafnia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00.

Hafnia Stock Performance

NYSE HAFN opened at $8.12 on Friday. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hafnia had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $599.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hafnia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAFN

Hafnia Company Profile

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Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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