Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Fantex Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

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Fantex Company Profile

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Fantex Inc operates a financial technology platform that enabled investors to acquire and trade customized equity interests tied to the future earnings of professional athletes and other public figures. By partnering with athletes, entertainers and their representatives, Fantex structured and underwrote asset-backed securities based on projected branding, endorsement and licensing income streams. Through its online marketplace, individual and institutional investors could participate directly in the long-term economic performance of a talent’s personal brand.

The company’s service suite included contract structuring, underwriting analysis, regulatory compliance and secondary trading facilitation.

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