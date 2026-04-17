Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.07. Total Return Securities shares last traded at $6.0530, with a volume of 73,455 shares.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

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Insider Transactions at Total Return Securities

In other news, CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $28,837.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521.84. This trade represents a -101.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 113,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,139.32. This represents a 9.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 88,487 shares of company stock valued at $531,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

About Total Return Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,127,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 87,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 298,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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