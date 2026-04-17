Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $644.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.93 and a 200-day moving average of $623.22. The firm has a market cap of $881.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $467.33 and a 1-year high of $646.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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