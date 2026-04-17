Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $644.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.93 and a 200-day moving average of $623.22. The firm has a market cap of $881.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $467.33 and a 1-year high of $646.07.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Ceasefire news pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs, supporting ETF demand for broad-market funds like VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: VOO (and SPY) hit record highs this week as the multi-week uptrend continued, a direct technical tailwind for the ETF. SPY & VOO ETFs hit record highs: what’s driving the rally and what next?
- Positive Sentiment: Tech stocks continue to lead the market higher, powering the S&P 500 and Nasdaq — a concentration that benefits cap-weighted ETFs like VOO in the near term. Tech Stocks Power S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Records
- Positive Sentiment: Market fear has eased: the VIX pulled back from war-driven spikes to the high teens, lowering risk premia and supporting equity allocations into broad ETFs. Wall Street’s biggest fear gauge is fading. That means investors may want to buy the dip: Chart of the Day
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary arguing that recent volatility reinforces the buy‑and‑hold case could sustain long‑term inflows into core ETFs such as VOO. Got $5,000? Here Is Why VOO’s Iran War Recovery Makes the Case for Long-Term Index Investing Stronger Than Ever
- Neutral Sentiment: Market summaries and premarket notes explain why VOO is trading higher today but mostly reiterate broader market drivers rather than ETF‑specific news. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4/16/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Morning briefs list key market headlines (record S&P, Fed scrutiny, corporate news) that set the trading context but don’t change VOO’s fundamentals. S&P 500’s all-time high, investigators visit the Fed, Allbirds’ rebrand and more in Morning Squawk
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn U.S. indices look stretched and overextended after the rapid run-up, increasing the risk of a pullback that would pressure VOO. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Stretched at the Moment
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical risks (war, higher oil) remain a wildcard — they’ve already driven volatility spikes and could reverse recent gains if tensions or energy prices rise. The S&P 500 Just Surged to a Record High Despite a War. Why It May Keep Rising.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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