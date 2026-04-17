United Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ceasefire news pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs, supporting ETF demand for broad-market funds like VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: VOO (and SPY) hit record highs this week as the multi-week uptrend continued, a direct technical tailwind for the ETF. SPY & VOO ETFs hit record highs: what’s driving the rally and what next?
- Positive Sentiment: Tech stocks continue to lead the market higher, powering the S&P 500 and Nasdaq — a concentration that benefits cap-weighted ETFs like VOO in the near term. Tech Stocks Power S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Records
- Positive Sentiment: Market fear has eased: the VIX pulled back from war-driven spikes to the high teens, lowering risk premia and supporting equity allocations into broad ETFs. Wall Street’s biggest fear gauge is fading. That means investors may want to buy the dip: Chart of the Day
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary arguing that recent volatility reinforces the buy‑and‑hold case could sustain long‑term inflows into core ETFs such as VOO. Got $5,000? Here Is Why VOO’s Iran War Recovery Makes the Case for Long-Term Index Investing Stronger Than Ever
- Neutral Sentiment: Market summaries and premarket notes explain why VOO is trading higher today but mostly reiterate broader market drivers rather than ETF‑specific news. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4/16/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Morning briefs list key market headlines (record S&P, Fed scrutiny, corporate news) that set the trading context but don’t change VOO’s fundamentals. S&P 500’s all-time high, investigators visit the Fed, Allbirds’ rebrand and more in Morning Squawk
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn U.S. indices look stretched and overextended after the rapid run-up, increasing the risk of a pullback that would pressure VOO. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Stretched at the Moment
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical risks (war, higher oil) remain a wildcard — they’ve already driven volatility spikes and could reverse recent gains if tensions or energy prices rise. The S&P 500 Just Surged to a Record High Despite a War. Why It May Keep Rising.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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