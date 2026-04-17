United Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of VOO opened at $644.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $467.33 and a 1 year high of $646.07.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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