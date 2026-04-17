Short Interest in Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 22.5%

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 20,645 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Butler National Stock Up 0.1%

BUKS stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Butler National has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

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Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 21.45%.The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

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