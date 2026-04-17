FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

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FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. FMC has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. FMC’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry purchased 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FMC by 290.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FMC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

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FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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