e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ELF opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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