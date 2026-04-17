Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $67.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price objective on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,205,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,291.20. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $4,549,924 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

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Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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