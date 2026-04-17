WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $276.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,825. This trade represents a 37.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.06 per share, for a total transaction of $372,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,718. This trade represents a 10.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 172.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WESCO International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 112.7% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WCC opened at $307.47 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $142.14 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.81 and a 200-day moving average of $264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

About WESCO International

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WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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