Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 37.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,390,836 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 15,538,909 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,067,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
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