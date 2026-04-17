Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 37.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,390,836 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 15,538,909 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,067,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,849,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,976,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,026 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,438,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,729,000 after purchasing an additional 927,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,048,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,498,000 after purchasing an additional 604,588 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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