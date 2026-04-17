Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,457 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 469,885 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBCP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company’s offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.