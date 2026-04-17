Reviewing Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Resideo Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life360 has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Life360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies -7.27% 15.15% 4.43% Life360 30.82% 7.81% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Life360 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Resideo Technologies and Life360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Life360 has a consensus price target of $75.16, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Life360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Life360″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $7.47 billion 0.79 -$527.00 million ($4.03) -9.74 Life360 $489.48 million 7.55 $150.83 million $1.75 26.31

Life360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resideo Technologies. Resideo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life360 beats Resideo Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.