Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) versus Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Head to Head Analysis

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and Heritage Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovation Beverage Group $2.93 million 0.43 -$2.57 million N/A N/A Heritage Distilling $10.12 million 0.46 $710,000.00 ($22.15) -0.02

Analyst Ratings

Heritage Distilling has higher revenue and earnings than Innovation Beverage Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovation Beverage Group and Heritage Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Distilling 1 1 1 0 2.00

Heritage Distilling has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,726.28%. Given Heritage Distilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

Profitability

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11%

Risk & Volatility

Innovation Beverage Group has a beta of 5.09, indicating that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Distilling has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Distilling beats Innovation Beverage Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovation Beverage Group

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Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

About Heritage Distilling

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Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

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