Fisher Funds Management LTD Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,639 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 50,092 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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