Fisher Funds Management LTD Increases Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 917,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about American Tower

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. American Tower’s Valuation After Upgrade Highlighting CoreSite Growth And 5G Leasing Demand

Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $205, citing that CoreSite’s data‑center contribution and stronger 5G leasing demand make the company’s mix of tower and data‑center earnings undervalued — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Jefferies adjusts American Tower price target to 210

Jefferies nudged its price target to $210 (maintaining a Buy), giving additional analyst support and signaling incremental upside versus current levels; that reinforces the positive narrative from Mizuho. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Does American Tower’s (AMT) New Dividend Payout Clarify Its Long‑Term Capital Allocation Priorities?

American Tower recently declared a $1.79 quarterly cash distribution; the steady dividend supports the yield story but raises the usual investor question about balancing shareholder returns with capital needs for data‑center and tower growth. Investors will watch upcoming quarter results for signs of free cash flow to sustain both growth and payouts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, AMT has shown prolonged underperformance (multi‑month and multi‑quarter share declines) and earlier quarterly results included an EPS miss, which keeps some investors cautious about valuation and near‑term earnings execution. That backdrop limits how much the stock may rally on upgrades alone. Mizuho Upgrades American Tower to Outperform: Will This Cell Tower Giant Finally Reclaim Its Crown?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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