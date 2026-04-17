Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) PT at $23.69

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6923.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd.
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Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of FUN stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $38.47.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.
Founded in 1961 by Angus G.
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