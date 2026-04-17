Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) PT at $23.69

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6923.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,279,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,104 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $92,015,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $115,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,473,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $70,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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