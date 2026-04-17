Bank of America Cuts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $92.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

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Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.7%

PFG opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,660. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,710 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

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