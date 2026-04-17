Septerna’s (SEPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Septerna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

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Septerna Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.50. Septerna has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In related news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283.30. This represents a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Septerna by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Septerna in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Septerna

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We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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