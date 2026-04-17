Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

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Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 1,018 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $43,376.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,864.53. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $302,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,833.44. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 514,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,672 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,232,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,752,000 after buying an additional 1,538,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 1,166,460 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,398,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,347,000.

Travere Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in FSGS, materially expanding Travere’s rare‑kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — the core reason for the earlier, large share price gain. Filspari approval article

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in FSGS, materially expanding Travere’s rare‑kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — the core reason for the earlier, large share price gain. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst upgrades lifted sentiment and targets (examples: Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, HC Wainwright), reinforcing a re‑rating narrative and supporting higher medium‑term revenue expectations for Filspari. Guggenheim note

Market reaction and analyst upgrades lifted sentiment and targets (examples: Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, HC Wainwright), reinforcing a re‑rating narrative and supporting higher medium‑term revenue expectations for Filspari. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity is elevated and options volumes spiked around the approval — this amplifies short‑term moves (both up and down) and suggests greater volatility while the market digests label details and early commercialization assumptions. Options activity report

Trading activity is elevated and options volumes spiked around the approval — this amplifies short‑term moves (both up and down) and suggests greater volatility while the market digests label details and early commercialization assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage (conference/transcript writeups, health press) are clarifying the label and launch plans, but concrete revenue/volume reads are not yet available — useful for modeling but not definitive. Company discussion

Company commentary and coverage (conference/transcript writeups, health press) are clarifying the label and launch plans, but concrete revenue/volume reads are not yet available — useful for modeling but not definitive. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO, directors, CFO, other executives) sold material blocks of shares over the last two trading days — most sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover taxes related to vesting, but the scale of selling can fuel near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval‑driven rally. Example SEC filing for CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Multiple insiders (CEO, directors, CFO, other executives) sold material blocks of shares over the last two trading days — most sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover taxes related to vesting, but the scale of selling can fuel near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval‑driven rally. Example SEC filing for CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that estimate‑revision trends and elevated expectations could limit near‑term upside — the stock may consolidate or pull back as investors re‑rate forward revenue assumptions. Zacks caution

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

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Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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