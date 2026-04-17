Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUTGet Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.03. 1,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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