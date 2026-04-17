Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.03. 1,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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