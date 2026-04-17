Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.14.

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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.81. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02.

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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

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