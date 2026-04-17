Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,259 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 633,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,615.09. This represents a 90.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.80 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.