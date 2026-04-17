Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $200.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $157.71 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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