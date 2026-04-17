Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $746,000 Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF $THYF

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 532.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Stock Performance

THYF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.39. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

See Also

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