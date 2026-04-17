Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $12.79 Million in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 752,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,000. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

WCMI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report).

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