Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 520 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,148,536,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,909,850,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 76,390 shares of company stock valued at $104,380,338 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,230.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,303.70.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.