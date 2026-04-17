Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 2.4%

APOG stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Enterprises this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti (analyst J. Romero) issued new coverage / updated models for APOG with quarter-by-quarter forecasts through FY2028, increasing analyst visibility into the company’s multi-year outlook. MarketBeat: Apogee Enterprises

Sidoti (analyst J. Romero) issued new coverage / updated models for APOG with quarter-by-quarter forecasts through FY2028, increasing analyst visibility into the company’s multi-year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti’s headline projections are below the consensus: FY2026 EPS $3.43, FY2027 EPS $2.60 and FY2028 EPS $3.57 versus the current consensus of $4.97 — Sidoti also published quarter-level forecasts (examples: Q1‑2028 $0.67, Q2‑2028 $0.91, Q3‑2028 $1.09, Q4‑2028 $0.90). These lower multi-year estimates imply weaker earnings than the Street expects and help explain downward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat: Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.