Fernando Lovisotto Sells 3,950 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,162,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,313.83. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $43,045.36.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,826 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $19,026.92.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,682 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $39,066.02.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,087 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $53,057.41.

On Monday, March 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 6,259 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $63,028.13.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Key Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (paid Apr 2), implying a ~$0.68 annualized payout and ~6.3% yield — a cash-return boost that can attract income-oriented buyers. Dividend Announcement / Market Details

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (paid Apr 2), implying a ~$0.68 annualized payout and ~6.3% yield — a cash-return boost that can attract income-oriented buyers. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $15 and gave an “overweight” rating earlier this year, supporting upside sentiment among institutional investors. Analyst Report

JPMorgan raised its price target to $15 and gave an “overweight” rating earlier this year, supporting upside sentiment among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba and Fernando Lovisotto) have sold stakes in the past week — collectively modest percentage reductions and executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, with each insider retaining large holdings. This looks like scheduled liquidity rather than a signal of distress. Insider Sales SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba and Fernando Lovisotto) have sold stakes in the past week — collectively modest percentage reductions and executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, with each insider retaining large holdings. This looks like scheduled liquidity rather than a signal of distress. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership changes have been modestly positive (some funds increased stakes), which can support trading volume but hasn’t materially shifted ownership concentration (institutions ~34%). Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership changes have been modestly positive (some funds increased stakes), which can support trading volume but hasn’t materially shifted ownership concentration (institutions ~34%). Negative Sentiment: Latest quarterly results (reported Mar 5) missed expectations: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 est. and revenue $47.19M vs. $51.84M consensus — a modest operational miss that can temper enthusiasm. Earnings Release / Details

Latest quarterly results (reported Mar 5) missed expectations: EPS $0.23 vs. $0.24 est. and revenue $47.19M vs. $51.84M consensus — a modest operational miss that can temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Some research shops downgraded the stock (Weiss Ratings, Wall Street Zen moved to “hold”), which could limit near-term upside despite the JPMorgan call. Weiss Ratings Wall Street Zen

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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