Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $64,529.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $64,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,993.16. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $46,113.84.

On Thursday, January 15th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $58,113.99.

Samsara Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IOT opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.76, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Trending Headlines about Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. MarketBeat: Samsara (IOT) profile and analyst coverage

Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. SEC Form 4 (insider sales)

Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales by the CAO (Benjamin Kirchhoff) were also filed; these are minor in dollar terms but add to the narrative of insider liquidations this week. InsiderTrades: Insider selling alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

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Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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