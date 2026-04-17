InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.92 and last traded at C$15.50. 169,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 85,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InPlay Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

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InPlay Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.14.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -337.50%.

Insider Transactions at InPlay Oil

In other InPlay Oil news, insider Kevin Yakiwchuk sold 12,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.18, for a total value of C$223,341.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,495,314.08. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

Further Reading

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