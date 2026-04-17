Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Takes $749,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 166,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,826 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.0%

BABA stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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