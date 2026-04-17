Fisher Funds Management LTD Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Union Pacific/Rocky Mountain Steel announcement

Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Zacks preview

Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Earnings release date

Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. FreightWaves / STB petition

Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. Negative Sentiment: A recent earnings preview warns modest top‑line growth, rising costs and recent quarterly misses could cloud the Q1 outlook — these factors raise downside risk if the company’s results or guidance disappoint. Q1 preview

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3%

UNP stock opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $206.63 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

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