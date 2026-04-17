JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gold’s large YTD gain and bullish macro backdrop support longer-term demand for GLDM; an analyst piece highlights ETFs as attractive before potential rate cuts. Gold Soared 50% This Year. Here’s Which ETF to Buy Before Rates Fall
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines (hopes for more U.S.-Iran talks) have recently lifted gold, providing episodic bid support for GLDM holdings. Gold Rises Amid Hopes for More U.S.-Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar weakness and falling US yields are helping push gold toward its 50-day moving average — a technical setup that could sustain GLDM gains if it breaks higher. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Will Dollar Weakness Push Gold Through 50-Day MA?
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term demand narrative for gold remains intact — a broad piece on gold’s historical role supports structural interest but is not a near-term price catalyst. Our Long Love Affair With Gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical analyses and recommended entry levels offer trade ideas for active investors but don’t change the macro supply/demand outlook for GLDM. Gold market analysis for April 16 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Recent economic data and a stronger Philly Fed reading have reduced gold’s safe-haven bid, creating headwinds for GLDM in the near term. Gold’s safe-haven appeal weakening as Philly Fed Survey jumps in April
- Negative Sentiment: Diplomatic progress (cooling U.S.-Iran tensions) and profit-taking have capped gold near the $4,800 zone, increasing the chance of short-term pullbacks that pressure GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: XAU Rejects $4,860 – Will Diplomacy Sink the Gold Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Technical traders note a possible correction after a strong run; if momentum confirms a pullback, GLDM could underperform until buyers return. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Technical Correction
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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