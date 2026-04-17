JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

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About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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