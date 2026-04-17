FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Position Lowered by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,608 shares during the period. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 9.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QJUN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QJUN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.