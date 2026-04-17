Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 193,136 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,136 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up 1.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 308,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $11,647,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.