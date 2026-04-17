Ferguson Shapiro LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September $ISEP

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,537 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISEP. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 51,869 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

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