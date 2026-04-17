Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 68,911 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $316.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $489.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

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About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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