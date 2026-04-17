Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 45,918 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,918 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Water Works by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 553,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 252,459 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

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American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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