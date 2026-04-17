Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 36,686 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.0% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ASML by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,410.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,397.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,215.86. The company has a market cap of $554.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $614.06 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More.

Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More.

AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More.

Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More.

Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More.

Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More.

Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Less transparency: bookings disclosure change — ASML’s decision to stop publishing quarterly bookings reduces short‑term demand visibility, which likely contributed to cautious investor reaction (“sell the news”). Read More.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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