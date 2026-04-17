VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $452.10 and last traded at $452.00, with a volume of 6874697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $443.34.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.55 and its 200-day moving average is $376.89. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 687.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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