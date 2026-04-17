Rep. Rick Larsen Sells Off Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently sold shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RICHARD R LARSEN IRA” account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) on 4/7/2026.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

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Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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