Comparing Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A XWELL -58.17% -352.37% -84.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and XWELL”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XWELL $29.21 million 0.28 -$16.99 million ($5.11) -0.20

Amarantus Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XWELL.

Volatility & Risk

Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarantus Bioscience and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Amarantus Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amarantus Bioscience is more favorable than XWELL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amarantus Bioscience beats XWELL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

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