Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Bob Wigley bought 100,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 per share, with a total value of £26,000.

Bob Wigley also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Bob Wigley bought 100,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £23,000.

Altitude Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.62. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 and a 52-week high of GBX 29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

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