Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AGCC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 20th

Agencia Comercial Spirits’ (NASDAQ:AGCC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 20th. Agencia Comercial Spirits had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agencia Comercial Spirits has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Agencia Comercial Spirits Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agencia Comercial Spirits

Shares of AGCC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Agencia Comercial Spirits has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agencia Comercial Spirits stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

About Agencia Comercial Spirits

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Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a holding company with no material operations of its own, our operations are conducted through our indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary Agencia Comercial Co, Ltd (“Agencia Taiwan”) in Taiwan. Agencia Taiwan was formally registered and established in July 2020, and is committed to offering imported whiskies of world-class quality and excellent services to its clients.

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