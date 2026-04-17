XP Factory (LON:XPF) Insider Buys £150.02 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham acquired 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £150.02.

Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Richard Harpham acquired 1,376 shares of XP Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 per share, with a total value of £151.36.

XP Factory Stock Up 5.9%

XPF stock opened at GBX 13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.24. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50.

XP Factory Company Profile

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

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